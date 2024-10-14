Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 24.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.6 days.
Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance
BBAJF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.01.
