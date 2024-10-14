Short Interest in Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF) Drops By 24.1%

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple (OTCMKTS:BBAJF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 737,100 shares, a drop of 24.1% from the September 15th total of 970,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.6 days.

Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple Stock Performance

BBAJF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12. Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $4.01.

About Banco del Bajío, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple

Banco del Bajío, SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple provides banking products and services in Mexico. The company offers electronic banking, insurance products; credit and credit cards, trust contract; online banking; foreign exchange, and derivative finance services. It also offers working capital and fixed asset, and other loans; investment products; payroll advance services; financial factoring and leasing services.

