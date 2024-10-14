Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 55.0%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Basanite Stock Down 20.0 %
BASA stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.
Basanite Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Basanite
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.