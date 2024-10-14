Short Interest in Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Increases By 55.0%

Basanite, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, an increase of 55.0% from the September 15th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,561,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Basanite Stock Down 20.0 %

BASA stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Basanite has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Basanite, Inc engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer (FRP) business worldwide. It produces basalt FRP products that are used as replacement for other FRP rebar and industry fiber products, as wells as steel reinforcement. The company was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc and changed its name to Basanite, Inc in December 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.