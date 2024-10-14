Short Interest in Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Drops By 25.0%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Bechtle Stock Performance
Bechtle stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Bechtle has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.19.
About Bechtle
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bechtle
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Nike Stock: Ready to Slingshot Higher as New CEO Takes the Helm
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 2 Stocks Riding the Recovery in Cloud Computing Driven by AI
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Champion Homes: The Focus on Affordability Makes It a Winner
Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.