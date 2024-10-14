Short Interest in Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY) Drops By 25.0%

Bechtle AG (OTCMKTS:BECTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Bechtle stock remained flat at $8.00 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. Bechtle has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $11.19.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates through two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT, and training services for IT operation.

