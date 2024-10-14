Short Interest in Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR) Increases By 25.9%

Better Home & Finance Holding (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 169,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the September 15th total of 134,500 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Better Home & Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ BETR traded down 0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching 15.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Better Home & Finance has a 1-year low of 14.20 and a 1-year high of 45.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is 13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.17.

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported -2.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of 32.26 million during the quarter. Better Home & Finance had a negative return on equity of 225.59% and a negative net margin of 609.77%.

About Better Home & Finance

Better Home & Finance Holding Company operates as a homeownership company in the United States. The company provides government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) conforming loans, U.S. Federal Housing Administration insured loans, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs guaranteed loans, and jumbo loans to GSEs, banks, insurance companies, asset managers, and mortgage real estate investment trusts.

