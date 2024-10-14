Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 37.2%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.49. 68,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,161. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 9.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,229,000 after acquiring an additional 105,661 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 671,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,943,000 after buying an additional 296,221 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 527,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,106,000 after buying an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 443,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1,131.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 398,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,270,000 after acquiring an additional 365,845 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.