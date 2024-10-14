Short Interest in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Declines By 37.2%

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a drop of 37.2% from the September 15th total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of BTT stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $21.49. 68,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,161. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.96.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.0464 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Company Profile
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
