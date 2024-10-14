Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 58.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Science and Technology Trust
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
