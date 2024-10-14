Short Interest in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Increases By 58.3%

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the September 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 148,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BST traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $37.33. The stock had a trading volume of 204,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,040. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a one year low of $29.62 and a one year high of $39.01.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 136,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $277,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

