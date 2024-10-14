Short Interest in Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Rises By 42.3%

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the September 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Capcom Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCOEY traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,303. Capcom has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.35.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $189.86 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Capcom will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Capcom Company Profile

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

