Short Interest in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Rises By 90.0%

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 538,300 shares, an increase of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 283,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 199,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.0% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. now owns 56,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

CGBD traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.25. 204,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $18.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $876.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.59.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 44.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $58.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.57%.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

