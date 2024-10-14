Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Decreases By 25.2%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,048.0 days.

China Medical System Stock Performance

Shares of CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. China Medical System has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.

About China Medical System

China Medical System Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, markets, and promotes pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China. The company's products include Plendil for the treatment of hypertension and stable angina pectoris; XinHuoSu for the treatment of acute heart failure; Deanxit for the treating mild-to-moderate depression, anxiety, and psychosomatic affections; Ursofalk for the treatment of cholesterol gallstones in the gallbladder, cholestatic liver disease, and biliary reflux gastritis; Salofalk for treating Ulcerative Colitis and Crohn's disease; Bioflor for the treatment of diarrhea; Combizym for dyspepsia; Augentropfen Stulln Mono eye drops to treat senile macula degeneration and asthenopia; and Hirudoid for blunt traumata with or without hematomas and superficial phlebitis insofar.

