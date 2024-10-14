Short Interest in China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF) Decreases By 25.2%

China Medical System Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHSYF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 204,800 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the September 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,048.0 days.
China Medical System Stock Performance
Shares of CHSYF remained flat at $0.93 during midday trading on Monday. China Medical System has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96.
About China Medical System
