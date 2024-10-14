Short Interest in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Expands By 79.4%

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, an increase of 79.4% from the September 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 223,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 81,718 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 254,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 64,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 46,293 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN GLV opened at $5.97 on Monday. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Dividend

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.0526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

