Short Interest in Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Rises By 46.0%

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the September 15th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 189,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Disco stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.67. The company had a trading volume of 67,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,783. Disco has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $42.93. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $531.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.35 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Disco will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Disco Corporation manufactures and sells precision cutting, grinding, and polishing machines in Japan and internationally. Its precision machines include dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounters, die separators, surface planers, and waterjet saws. The company also offers precision processing tools, such as dicing blades, grinding wheels, and dry polishing wheels; and other products, such as accessory equipment.

