Short Interest in EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF) Increases By 79.5%

EBOS Group Limited (OTCMKTS:EBOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a growth of 79.5% from the September 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

EBOS Group Stock Performance

Shares of EBOS Group stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. EBOS Group has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $22.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.44.

About EBOS Group

EBOS Group Limited engages in the marketing, wholesale, and distribution of healthcare, medical, pharmaceutical, and animal care products in Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia. It operates through Healthcare and Animal Care segments. The company provides healthcare logistics; medication management solutions; pharmacy management software; loyalty, generics, compliance, business intelligence, and store software services; and health communications, programs, and consultancy services.

