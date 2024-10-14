Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 76.9%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of EDPFY opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

