Short Interest in EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Grows By 76.9%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of EDPFY opened at $42.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $51.02.
About EDP – Energias de Portugal
