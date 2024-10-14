Short Interest in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Decreases By 15.6%

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,610,000 shares, a decrease of 15.6% from the September 15th total of 11,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.77.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $1.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,516,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,581,847. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total value of $333,850.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,916.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $751,688 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 330,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,603,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 151.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 175.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth about $975,000. Finally, BDF Gestion bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.