Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Expands By 34.8%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.1 days.

Evonik Industries Price Performance

Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $23.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

