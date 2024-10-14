Short Interest in Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Expands By 34.8%

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,100 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 233,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 315.1 days.
Evonik Industries Price Performance
Shares of EVKIF remained flat at $23.03 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $16.90 and a 1-year high of $23.40.
Evonik Industries Company Profile
