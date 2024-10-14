Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Rises By 19.7%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.68. 6,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,560. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.93. First Citizens BancShares has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $24.83.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

