Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV) Expands By 66.7%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDIV. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $516,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:DDIV traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,953. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.35. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $37.70.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1823 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (DDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap, high-yield stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by dividend yield. DDIV was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

