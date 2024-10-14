Short Interest in Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Decreases By 16.5%

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 15th total of 105,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Flexsteel Industries Stock Up 1.7 %

FLXS stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.05. 10,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,706. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $216.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.26.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $110.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.52 million. Flexsteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 2.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flexsteel Industries will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flexsteel Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th. This is a boost from Flexsteel Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 23.05%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flexsteel Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marion Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexsteel Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

