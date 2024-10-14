Short Interest in Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Increases By 71.6%

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 208,700 shares, a growth of 71.6% from the September 15th total of 121,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCHRF remained flat at $75.98 during trading on Monday. Georg Fischer has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $77.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98.

Georg Fischer AG engages in the provision of piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four division: GF Piping Systems, GF Uponor, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solutions. The GF Piping Systems segment provides system solutions, and plastic and metal components, including fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

