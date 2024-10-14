Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 78.9%

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2024

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Husqvarna AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.