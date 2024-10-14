Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Increases By 78.9%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the September 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

HSQVY stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 1-year low of $11.92 and a 1-year high of $18.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.10.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Company Profile

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

