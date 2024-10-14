Short Interest in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Grows By 65.3%

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the September 15th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 647,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE INSP traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $213.02. 52,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,163. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -383.33 and a beta of 1.34. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $123.00 and a 52-week high of $257.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $195.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INSP shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.62.

Insider Activity at Inspire Medical Systems

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 4,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $916,541.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,056 shares in the company, valued at $576,208.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,099,207 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Medical Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 559.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 105.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Further Reading

