Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Increases By 62.9%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a growth of 62.9% from the September 15th total of 65,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.88. 163,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,604. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0291 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 32.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

