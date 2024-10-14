Short Interest in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL) Grows By 89.4%

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (NASDAQ:ENZL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the September 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENZL. Syntrinsic LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $878,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF by 793.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 161,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 143,685 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENZL opened at $49.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $101.35 million, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.03 and a fifty-two week high of $50.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.60.

About iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF

The iShares MSCI New Zealand ETF (ENZL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI New Zeland IMI 25-50 index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of equity securities in the top 99% of the New Zealand equity market. ENZL was launched on Sep 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

