Short Interest in Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Declines By 37.0%

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,300 shares, a decrease of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 341,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 314,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Iterum Therapeutics Stock Up 8.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ITRM traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.01. 374,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,806. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $16.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.22. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iterum Therapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and intravenous formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
