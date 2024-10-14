Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Drops By 18.4%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NATKY opened at $37.03 on Monday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom engages in the exploration, production, processing, marketing, and sale of uranium and uranium products worldwide. It also processes rare metals; manufactures and sells beryllium, tantalum, and niobium products. In addition, the company provides communication and security services; and produces sulfuric acid and semiconductor materials.

