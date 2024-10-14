Short Interest in JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY) Drops By 18.4%

JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom (OTCMKTS:NATKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.5 days.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NATKY opened at $37.03 on Monday. JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom has a fifty-two week low of $35.22 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.26.
JSC National Atomic Company Kazatomprom Company Profile
