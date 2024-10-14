Short Interest in Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL) Drops By 20.8%

Nature Wood Group Limited (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 15th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Nature Wood Group Price Performance
NASDAQ NWGL traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,030. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. Nature Wood Group has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $21.97.
About Nature Wood Group
