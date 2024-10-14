Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Declines By 19.9%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 234,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nightfood Stock Performance
Shares of NGTF opened at $0.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02. Nightfood has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.
Nightfood Company Profile
