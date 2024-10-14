Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Grows By 29.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.5 days.
Rio Tinto Group Price Performance
Shares of RTNTF traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $94.30.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
