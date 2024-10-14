Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Grows By 29.4%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,400 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 518,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 516.5 days.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of RTNTF traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $83.50. 370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.78. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $70.39 and a 52 week high of $94.30.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

