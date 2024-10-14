Short Interest in RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY) Increases By 25.0%

RTL Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:RGLXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

RTL Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RGLXY remained flat at $3.30 during mid-day trading on Monday. RTL Group has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41.

RTL Group Company Profile

RTL Group SA, an entertainment company, operates television (TV) channels and radio stations, and provides streaming services in Germany, France, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The RTL Deutschland segment operates TV, streaming, radio, digital, and publishing; owns TV channels, magazines, podcasts, and various digital offerings; and radio groups, including Antenne Bayern and Radio Hamburg.

