Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Declines By 38.5%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,900 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the September 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 469.0 days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SBFFF opened at $17.32 on Monday. SBM Offshore has a one year low of $12.92 and a one year high of $18.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.31.
About SBM Offshore
