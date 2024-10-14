Short Interest in Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Decreases By 21.0%

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 777,000 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the September 15th total of 984,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 334,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Silicon Motion Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $53,676,000. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $6,304,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $3,080,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 5.1% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 736,371 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $56,656,000 after purchasing an additional 35,623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silicon Motion Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SIMO traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.20. 93,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,530. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $85.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.83.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Silicon Motion Technology

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.