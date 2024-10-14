Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 34.3%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the September 15th total of 136,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 894.0 days.

SMA Solar Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGF remained flat at $19.26 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. SMA Solar Technology has a 1 year low of $19.26 and a 1 year high of $67.11.

Get SMA Solar Technology alerts:

About SMA Solar Technology

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

Receive News & Ratings for SMA Solar Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMA Solar Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.