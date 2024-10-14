Short Interest in South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Decreases By 28.4%

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,300 shares, a decline of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 126,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

South32 Stock Up 2.6 %

South32 stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.34. The company had a trading volume of 43,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,952. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. South32 has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.34.

South32 Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.1426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOUHY. Citigroup raised shares of South32 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised South32 to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

