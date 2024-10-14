Short Interest in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Increases By 19.9%

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the September 15th total of 883,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Institutional Trading of Andersons

Andersons Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 8.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,737,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $185,390,000 after purchasing an additional 303,711 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 16.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 933,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,325,000 after purchasing an additional 134,126 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons during the second quarter worth about $2,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,649,000 after purchasing an additional 36,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,091,000 after purchasing an additional 36,146 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.78. 30,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 0.57. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.47%.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

