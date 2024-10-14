Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Declines By 23.4%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 2,098,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.80.

Get Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure alerts:

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.