Short Interest in Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Declines By 23.4%

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,400 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the September 15th total of 2,098,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,693,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TWMIF opened at $0.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.40. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $0.80.
About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure
