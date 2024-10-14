Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Decreases By 28.4%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the September 15th total of 39,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Tritax Big Box REIT Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Tritax Big Box REIT stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Get Tritax Big Box REIT alerts:

About Tritax Big Box REIT

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. BBOX is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for Shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development.

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax Big Box REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.