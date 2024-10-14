Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Drops By 22.9%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on VOD

Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of VOD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.66. 1,332,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,240,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. Vodafone Group Public has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.