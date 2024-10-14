Short Interest in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Drops By 22.9%

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 3,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 630.9% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Public by 230.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.
Vodafone Group Public Company Profile
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.
