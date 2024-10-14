Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 21.3%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.