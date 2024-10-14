Short Interest in Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Drops By 21.3%

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the September 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.01 on Monday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

