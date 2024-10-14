Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD) Rises By 47.8%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the September 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 562,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

WaFd Stock Performance

WAFD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,902. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. WaFd has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.83.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.18. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $194.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WaFd will post 3 EPS for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WaFd from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Institutional Trading of WaFd

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WaFd by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in WaFd by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of WaFd during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WaFd by 1.0% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 101,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WaFd by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WaFd Company Profile

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

