Short Interest in WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Grows By 54.5%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the September 15th total of 698,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Trading of WiMi Hologram Cloud

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 53,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of WiMi Hologram Cloud as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WIMI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 247,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.87.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

