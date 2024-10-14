Short Interest in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH) Increases By 57.1%

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:INDH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 920,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,501,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 74.84% of WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDH traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $44.33. 1,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,501. WisdomTree India Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $45.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.16.

