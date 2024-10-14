Short Interest in Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Drops By 21.9%

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Zhibao Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $3.65 on Monday. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72.

About Zhibao Technology

Zhibao Technology Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital insurance brokerage services in China. It also offers managing general underwriter services; and offline insurance brokerage consulting services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China.

