Short Interest in Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO) Drops By 21.9%

Zhibao Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBAO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Zhibao Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZBAO opened at $3.65 on Monday. Zhibao Technology has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.72.
About Zhibao Technology
