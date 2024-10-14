Short Interest in ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) Increases By 33.0%

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 33.0% from the September 15th total of 17,900 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Trading Down 1.3 %

ZVSA opened at $2.32 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. ZyVersa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $48.69.

ZyVersa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $1.89. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZyVersa Therapeutics will post -22.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Company Profile

ZyVersa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for the treatment of renal and inflammatory diseases. The company develops drug development platforms, including Cholesterol Efflux Mediator VAR 200, an injectable drug, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial to the treatment of renal indications, such as focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, alport syndrome, and diabetic kidney diseases; and Inflammasome ASC Inhibitor IC 100, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical stage for treatment of inflammatory diseases comprising acute respiratory syndrome, multiple sclerosis, IgA neuropathy, pancreatic cancer, Parkinson's and Huntington's disease, atherosclerosis, Alzheimer's disease, and obesity.

