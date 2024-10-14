Siacoin Trading 1.3% Higher This Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market capitalization of $284.95 million and $7.49 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,191.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000177 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $361.59 or 0.00546276 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009280 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.19 or 0.00101515 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00029504 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.67 or 0.00235173 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00031154 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.77 or 0.00075184 BTC.
- Conflux (CFX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.
Siacoin Coin Profile
SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
