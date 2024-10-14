Siacoin Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market cap of $285.10 million and approximately $7.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,866.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.10 or 0.00542152 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00101446 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00235466 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00029940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00074379 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

