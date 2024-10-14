Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in September

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 96,900 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the September 15th total of 79,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

Sierra Bancorp stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,076. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. The firm has a market cap of $415.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $36,259.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,736. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Julie G. Castle sold 1,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $36,259.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $149,736. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,370,158 over the last 90 days. 11.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sierra Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

