Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

