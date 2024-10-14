Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in September

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the September 15th total of 66,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 220,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Silver Viper Minerals Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.03 on Monday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.
Silver Viper Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Silver Viper Minerals
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Stocks Under $20 for Buy-and-Hold Investors Seeking Growth
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- BlackRock’s Earnings Reveal Market Shift: Why Bonds Are in Favor
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- JPMorgan Can Hit New Highs This Year: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.