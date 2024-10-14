Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Major Shareholder Buys $20,483,790.00 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 869,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,483,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,024,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,496,884,722.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,259,259 shares of Sirius XM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,418,512.05.

Sirius XM Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $24.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15. The stock has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.07. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $57.80.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 321.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Sirius XM from $2.80 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sirius XM from $37.50 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

Institutional Trading of Sirius XM

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

