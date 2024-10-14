Sivia Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 10,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 4.7% during the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 65,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total value of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,564,161.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $362.35. 743,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,326. The stock has a market cap of $227.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.48.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.37 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $329.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Accenture from $380.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.18.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

